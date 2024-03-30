Renault recalls Zoé and Megane IV due to risk of fire or injury

Renault Group’s two Zoé electric city cars and the Megane IV model car have been subject to a recall since Friday due to various manufacturing issues, leading to potential risks for users, the automobile group and the Rappel Conso website learned.

Regarding the Zoé electric city car, the recall sheet indicates that “due to a manufacturing problem, the high voltage battery may short circuit”, which increases the “risk of fire”, according to consumer information site Rapal Conso.

To date, the recall campaign concerns only two Renault Zoe vehicles, “one in France and one in Switzerland”, which are “equipped with BT4 XLR batteries manufactured at the Flins factory (Yvelines) between September 1 and 28, 2023.” “, the Renault group said on Saturday.

These vehicles are “potentially affected by the risk of internal short circuits in the battery, due to non-compliance with supplier procedures”, it added.

Possible consequences for affected Zoé users include “reduced vehicle autonomy”, “inability to initiate a charging cycle” or “subsidiary risk of fire”.

As a precaution, “a recall was planned to prevent a possible problem of short circuit on the battery” and concerned customers were “contacted”, it clarified.

The group also recalled passenger vehicles of the Megane IV sedan model.

For this model, “a body component (deflector) may not be properly attached. This will increase the risk of injury to vehicle occupants,” according to the Conso Rappel sheet.

Vehicle owners are advised to “Contact Dealer”.