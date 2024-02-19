What to do if your phone is stolen? – Tuxboard

From February 14, 2024, it is possible to present your driving license on your phone. But what if it gets stolen from you?

Have driving license on the phone Let it happen. However, if you don’t have your cell phone with you in the event of a stop, here’s the risk you run.

Driving license is going digital

More practical than a simple photo of your driving license on your phone, the dematerialized version becomes the norm. In fact, this document thus becomes official.

From February 14, French people will now be able to use their license from their smartphone. This new facility announced by the government allows all Drivers to dematerialize His driving license.

Specifically, this means that motorists only need their phone to prove that they have their license. And this, in the event of a road investigation by Law enforcement.

However, to avail this option, a download is required France identity application. The latter was developed last year by the National Agency for Secure Titles (ANTS).

To get it, your smartphone must be compatible with it iOS and Android. So the document can be scanned along with the National Identity Card.

Despite this progress, technical problems is felt. Indeed, on the day of its release, the France Identity application admitted to having difficulties.

Difficulties in dematerializing precious sesame

The site that developed the app has revealed that there are a lot of French on BFMTV Downloaded the application. “This created a bit of a traffic jam for us! Our teams are working to make the connection more fluid”He said.

Indeed, on February 14, the application slowed down due to an influx of nearly 100,000 requests per second. For three million people After downloading the applicationAccording to a tweet posted on X, at 11:36 am

However, don’t panic, there isn’t one Liability to dematerialize His driver’s license for the moment. It has been confirmed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It’s just a free service that allows you to receive Digital version of this document. Like identity cards and soon car insurance.

Additionally, older pink licenses can do so as well See yourself digitally. And it is not necessary to renew to avail this option.

So, those who value their physical license, always have the right to keep it in their wallet. And when he made a complaint to the police A control wayBecause it remains valid.

What to do if your smartphone is stolen?

Until recently, it was mandatory and even mandatory to carry your driving license with you when you get behind the wheel. Traditionally, this document was in the form with pink paper Tri-fold or plastic card.

However, from February 14, a new digital system has been adopted. This new application offers citizens the possibility to prove their identity in one way Safe and practical.

In the event of an investigation, digital documents can be consulted by law enforcement using the NFC chip integrated into the mobile phone. However, questions remain about security, especially in A case of theft.

Indeed, the teams responsible for the development of France Identity have clarified that data associated with identity documents are not stored on remote servers. They just are on a smartphone of the user.

But then, what happens if the phone is stolen? The official government website recommends taking measures for protection their identity data By activating a code or biometric tool on the smartphone.

In addition, the identity of France explains it “If a user loses their phone and hasn’t activated Device Lock, they can remotely remove their digital identity from their phone”. And this, directly from the site Identity of France.