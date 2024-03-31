Renault is recalling the Zoé and Megane IV due to risks to their users

Renault Group’s two Zoé electric city cars and the Megane IV model car have been recalled from Friday March 29, 2024 due to separate manufacturing issues, resulting in a risk to users, the company has learnt.AFP From the Automobile Group and Rappel Conso website.

Regarding the Zoé Electric City Car, the recall sheet suggests that“Due to a manufacturing problem, a short circuit may occur in the high voltage battery”which increases “Fire Hazard”According to consumer information site Rappel Conso.

As of today, the recall campaign concerns only two Renault Zoe vehicles, “One in France and one in Switzerland”, which appears “Among those equipped with BT4 XLR batteries manufactured at the Flints factory (Yvelines) between September 1 and 28, 2023.”Renault group said on SaturdayAFP.

These vehicles “Potentially exposed to risk of internal short circuit in battery, due to supplier not following procedure”We added.

Possible consequences for affected Zoé users include: “Decreasing Vehicle Autonomy”l’“Unable to start charging cycle” or one “Subsidiary Fire Risk”.

As a precaution, “The recall is planned to prevent a possible battery short circuit problem” and related customers “was contacted”It was clarified.

The group also recalled passenger vehicles of the Megane IV sedan model. For this model, “The body component (deflector) may not be attached properly. This will increase the risk of injury to vehicle occupants”As per customer reminder sheet.

Vehicle owners are notified “Contact Merchant”.