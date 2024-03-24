Will climate set prices on fire in coming years?

Impact of climate on food economy

A study published in Communications Earth and Environment sounds the alarm: global warming will lead to a significant increase in food prices globally, especially in southern countries. Maximilian Kotz, one of the authors of this research, explains that rising temperatures, especially in summer, put additional pressure on food prices in already hot regions. Indeed, the study, based on an analysis of climate and price data from 121 countries between 1991 and 2020, predicts food inflation of 1.49 to 1.79 percent per year on average, depending on the scenarios considered for 2035..

Unequal but global results

The authors of the study emphasize that global warming does not significantly affect other components of household expenditure, with the notable exception of electricity costs. This observation aligns with previous findings that agriculture remains particularly vulnerable to climate variability. The impact will not be limited to a specific region but will be felt globally, disproportionately affecting the Southern Hemisphere, particularly Africa and South America..

A revealing historical overview

The link between rising temperatures and food inflation is not new. LA heatwave in Europe during the summer of 2022 increased food inflation by 0.67 percentage points, affecting the south of the continent more.. This situation suggests future challenges, where climate change is expected to intensify the frequency and scale of these extreme events, thus increasing their impact on the food economy.

Towards an uncertain future regarding access to food

The realization of these predictions raises legitimate concerns about the ability of global power systems to adapt to these sudden changes. The implications of this study are not limited to rising prices; They also question the need to innovate agricultural practices for food security, resource management and mitigating the effects of global warming. The international community thus faces a major challenge, requiring collective action and adaptation strategies to maintain access to food for all, in an ever-changing climate context.



