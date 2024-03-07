Live from markets: Teleperformance, Stellantis, Believe, CGG, Spee, Hugo Boss, Lufthansa… – 03/07/2024

Every morning, the Zonebourse team identifies and summarizes significant information related to listed companies around the world, to capture key news at the start of the trading day. The content includes one part on France and another on key international markets, particularly American companies, and key European markets (UK, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain) and Asia-Pacific.

in France

Results of the company (comments are given directly and do not prejudge the evolution of the securities)

CGG publishes declining results in 2023 but remains confident of reducing its debt.

Ellis expects stable margins and modest sales growth this year.

Eurazio posted consolidated net income of €1.85 billion in 2023 and confirmed its outlook. The dividend is up 10% to 2.42 EUR.

JCDecaux forecasts 9% organic growth in Q1 but will pay no dividends to maintain its financial flexibility.

Spie raises its margin forecast for 2025 after reaching its target in 2023.

Teleperformance is cautious for 2024 after its profit decline.

Important (and not so important) announcements

Stellantis to invest $6 billion in Brazil by 2030.

Warner Music Group confirms its expression of interest in the Believe company.

M6 Métropole Télévision will launch its new M6+ streaming platform in May.

Hoffmann Green Cement expands its partnership with Boygues Immobilier.

Mauna Kay has partnered with Metrodora to create a center of excellence in the United States for the use of Cellvisio in the identification and treatment of food intolerances in adults.

Afyren is collaborating with Suez to develop a new way to recover biowaste.

Boostheat and Enertime are launching a project to develop a hydrogen compressor.

Unidic offers multi-pathology predictive assessment with PrediLife to its employees.

In the big world

Company results (comments are given directly and do not prejudge the evolution of securities, except for post-session exchanges in the United States, which generally reflect trends well)

Aviva posted a 9% rise in profits for 2023 and offered to buy back shares.

Brantag misses the prediction in 2.023.

Brown-Forman lost 7% yesterday after cutting its annual sales forecast.

Continental reported a lower-than-expected annual operating profit due to a tough market.

Darktrace revises its revenue and margin forecasts upward for the full year.

Hugo Boss forecasts operating profit for 2024 that falls short of market expectations.

Lufthansa cut its operating margin target to 7.6% for 2024 due to rising costs.

Merck KGaA expects organic profit growth in 2024.

Nexi closes 2023 with impairment-linked losses of €1.3 billion and announces €500 million in share buybacks.

Pagegroup reports a drop in its annual profit due to a sluggish job market.

Telecom Italia has halved its net loss to €1.44 billion in 2023. The renewed operator is the CEO.

Important (and not so important) announcements

New York Community Bancorp raises $1 billion and hires Joseph Otting as CEO. The stock jumped 7.5% yesterday after the announcement.

KKR is negotiating a takeover of Encavis, which is said to be worth around €2 billion.

Generali is set to invest more than €10 billion in acquisitions.

Meta was called to order by a coalition of 41 American prosecutors.

Apple has terminated the developer account of Fortnite maker Epic Games.

Novo Nordisk will present preliminary trial results for a new diabetes drug at a meeting with investors.

According to Bloomberg, UBS has abandoned Credit Suisse’s plan to phase out coal financing.

WuXi AppTec fell 15% after the US Senate Homeland Security Committee voted in favor of a bill that could restrict trade with Chinese biotech companies.

Reiter wins orders in China.

Vetropack plans to close its St-Prex site

