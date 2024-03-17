Red Dead Redemption 2’s secret open-world discovery is so scary I’ll never sleep again

With such a huge game Red Dead Redemption 2It’s no wonder that players are still discovering new mysteries today, even the most terrifying ones.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was released in 2018 and, despite its name, is a prequel to the equally acclaimed 2010 release. Red Dead Redemption 2You play as Arthur Morgan, one of the main members of the Dutch Van de Linde gang, the protagonist of the original film. Red Dead RedemptionJohn Marston is a member.

say so Red Dead Redemption 2 Packed game would be an understatement. From main story missions, side quests, bounty hunting, fishing and more, Rockstar Games’ wonderfully designed open world has plenty to do for years to come. Like this strange, terrifying mystery, we’ll never sleep again.

Reddit user Mayendhi shared a disturbing clip Red Dead Redemption 2 Scary whispers in the woods and we’re not talking about that The Walking Dead Various but ghostly spirits lurking in the dark. In fact, you may have heard yourself whispering without even thinking about it when you ventured into the forests east of the canyon in the Roanoke Ridge area.

The voices that can be heard in the woods belong to a dead couple named Eugene Hutton and Ethel Boschred. These whispers can be heard day or night, sending shivers down your spine the first time your ears hear these trembling sounds.

“Roanoke Ridge is pretty scary. Mangy animals, Murfrees and that,” replied Mining_Master. “I like this part of the map. At night, the bayou is no picnic because of its spooky factor, but Roanoke is a place where everything feels ‘wrong’, even during the day. Whatever the time,” said Beserkar_lurker.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is also backwards compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.