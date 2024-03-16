Red Dead Redemption 2 players are surprised by a hidden sex scene we didn’t know existed

Oh god, we knew Red Dead Redemption 2 It still had its share of secrets, but we didn’t know that those secrets would be so spicy.

When most of us think of Rockstar Games’ famous Wild West prequel, it’s fair to say that we think of the heartbreak of its story, or how we can go about naming names as we collect these bonuses. Few of us think about “having relationships” and yet that’s part of the game. Which we are just looking for.

a Red Dead Redemption 2 The player found a few characters too comfortable at the homecoming party and rocked them all. The characters in question are Sean and Karen; The two retire to John’s tent for a moment alone, out of sight.

Those who have already been to the scene have other revelations to share, including that Karen may end up crying depending on how her date with Sean goes. “I’m not sure what triggers each situation, but you can encounter two scenarios in this tentacle (one where Karen starts crying and one where she doesn’t cry),” explained a knowledgeable player that OP should aim for. A fifth to cover all the bases.

Karen’s unhappiness seems to hinge on Sean’s “success” — “some parts he’s happy with and some parts he’s not,” joked one fan.

For the players who decided to peek behind the curtain, so to speak, Karen and Sean stood there fully clothed. Maybe they don’t like to be seen, which we totally understand.

This secret sex scene is one of the many hidden features of the Red Dead Redemption franchise that keep players coming back for more. Rockstar can wait for us all GTA VIBut the wait will be worth it if we continue to find scenes like this a year later.

We don’t know what other surprises await us, but we’ll be sure to share them with you once we find them. Let’s hope other couples don’t catch on…