League of Legends – LEC: Five G2 players voted best at their position in the winter

Riot Games announced this Thursday the typical squad for the LEC Winter Segment, EMEA Elite. League of Legends. The big winners of this Winter divisionFive G2 esports players monopolize five spots in this vote, conducted among nearly forty players on the scene.

a proof. This Thursday, Riot Games announced the typical team composition for the winter segment of the LEC, EMEA Elite. League of Legends. Unsurprisingly, G2 esports players – Sergen “Brokenblade” Celic, Martin “Yik” Sundelin, Rasmus “Caps” Winther, Steven “Hans Sama” Liew and Mihael “Mikix” Mehle, were each named the best player in the league in their respective positions. A panel of over 40 artists from the scene. As a reminder, Samurai finished first in the regular season (tied with BDS) and were almost never worried in the play-offs, winning the grand final against the MAD Lions 3-1.

However, there were many voices on X defending Ivan “Razork” Martin’s candidacy for the top position. Jungler of the league. For many, the Spaniard deserved to replace Yeek in this five after becoming the chief architect of good form in the orange and black. Razork thus received 15 votes, compared to 20 for the young G2 prodigy, who had already been voted Rookie of the Year in 2023. The result was also inconclusive in the support position as Mikix received 21 votes to 17 for Alvaro “Alvaro” Fernández del Amo. . MAD Lions KOI’s Spaniard impressed for his debut division Most cited rookie in the LEC and in these rankings, all positions combined.

Caps Raid

As for the rest, Hans Sama held a narrow lead over Sang-hoon “Ice” Yoon (BDS) for the title of best. adc And Joel “Irrelevant” Scarroll’s outstanding performance at the beginning of the segment was not enough against Broken Blade’s equally brilliant performance. Last but not least, Caps literally won all the votes he could muster: the other two votes, for Elias “Nuk” Bizerikan and Marek “Humanoid” Brazda, actually belonged to G2 players and staff… who were able to vote for their player. were not . The LEC resumes this Saturday with the first week of the Spring Split.