GTA 6: Rockstar calls back to the office

Rockstar employees have been told to return to the office five days a week as GTA 6 enters its final year of development.

According to a Bloomberg report, an email sent to staff from Rockstar Publishing Manager Jane Kolbe indicated that the decision to end Hybrid Working was made for security reasons.

Rockstar was the target of a high-profile hack in 2022, with more than 90 screenshots and videos leaked online showing work on the then-unannounced GTA 6. Then, last year, the studio released its first official trailer for GTA 6. Ahead of schedule, that too after being leaked online.

In addition to the aforementioned safety measures, Rockstar also cited productivity as a reason for its staff to return to the office full-time. Kolbe said there are “tangible benefits” to working individually.

“Making these changes puts us in the best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto at the level of quality and polish we know it demands, with a release roadmap that matches the scale and ambition of the game,” Kolbe wrote. .

The changes are expected to take effect in April. According to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, the staff is unhappy with the decision. Eurogamer has asked Rockstar for further comment.

GTA 6 is scheduled for 2025 on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Rockstar has not yet given a timetable for the PC release. To