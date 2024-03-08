Fortnite Time Update Chapter 5 New Season 2: When Can We Play?

Journey to Mythology and Divine Powers! After Chapter 5’s Underground Season 1, Fortnite is back for S2. True to form, Epic Games will profoundly change the maps as well as the gameplay of its flagship Battle Royale.

But before you can jump off the bus to discover it all, you’ll have to wait a bit. No fan will cut it; After a long period of maintenance it’s time to facelift the game. The game will be unavailable for the better part of the day, but below you’ll find the latest useful information on when the servers reopen.

Server unavailable Servers are down due to scheduled game maintenance. So Fortnite is temporarily unavailable while Epic Games implements the new features of Season 2 of Chapter 5.

Chapter 5 Season 2: When Can You Play It?

Epic Games has clearly stated that the maintenance required for the implementation of Season 2 of Chapter 5 will begin this Friday, March 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM.

From this point, the game will be unavailable for several hours. Epic Games never expects the return time of servers, but for the arrival of a brand new season, Maintenance usually lasts 4 to 5 hours, at best.

in other words, We can legitimately expect Be able to play Fortnite again this Friday March 8, 2024, around 12 pm or 1 pm.

Beware of long queues

Fortnite is a very popular game, its notoriety increases when a new season starts. As a result, when a new season becomes playable there is often a storm as soon as the server reopens. This inevitably leads to queuing, connection crashes or latency. So don’t panic if you can’t connect as soon as the game returns, after Friday afternoon. Just have a little more patience and everything will be fine!

For more guides and news on Fortnite, be sure to check out our review of the current season. There you’ll find tips on the hottest challenges of the moment, a list of new seasonal features, as well as news on your favorite battle royale.