Red Dead Redemption 2 Free Download adds a whole new heist that you can play

quite simply, Red Dead Redemption 2 Even if Rockstar Games doesn’t seem to treat it as generously as its sibling Grand Theft Auto, it’s still one of the greatest video games of all time.

Released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018, before coming to PC the following year, Red Dead Redemption 2 Bigger and arguably better than its predecessor in almost every way, and that’s saying a lot considering how classic the original was. Red Dead Redemption East.

“Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and the nation’s best bounty hunters hot on their heels, the gang must rob, rob and fight to survive in America’s rugged heartland,” reads the synopsis for Red Dead Redemption 2. “As growing internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must choose between his own ideals and his loyalty to the gang that raised him. »

When it comes to one or the other Red Dead Redemption 2 Or Red Dead OnlineThe players watched with envy GTA V Generous content updates have treated it in abundance, the most recent being “The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid.” Certainly, with any content update for GTA Vit is GTA online And not the single player campaign.

However, it is fair to say GTA online Definitely treated more favorably by Rockstar Games, disappointingly Red Dead Online fans. Neither is it a shame GTA V Neither Red Dead Redemption 2 Benefited from the new solo expansion at will A Nightmare of the Living Dead 2.

Fortunately, at least for the PC community, modders are about to bring new content to the single-player campaign. Red Dead Redemption 2“The Bank Wagon Heist” created by CruelMasterMC and via Nexusmods is now available for free download.

‘The Bank Wagon Heist’ mod does pretty much what it says on the tin. The mod comes with four missions at the time of writing. Judging by his Nexusmods page, the mod creator will be working on new content. The first mission involves stealing a cart from some NPCs, whether you scare them or kill them. The second mission will ask you to retrieve a wagon from two NPCs that was stolen by a group of bandits.

The third mission will ask you to pick up a shipment of dynamite that someone will “generously” borrow from you, apparently. Finally, the fourth mission takes everything you learned from the previous missions for an epic bank heist. I’m sure everything will go as planned, right?

Unfortunately, like most mods, “The Bank Wagon Heist” is only available on PC. Red Dead Redemption 2 Available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is also backwards compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.