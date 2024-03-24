Before the release of GTA 6, Rockstar rewards players for their reviews

What if giving your opinion on a video game could earn you a cool prize? This is exactly what Rockstar Games offers, asking gamers GTA online To ask their opinion in exchange for a huge reward. Explanations.

GTA Online player reviews can pay big

It’s been a while since the updates rolled out GTA online Criticized by fans of the franchise. Many players feel that the improvements made by the studio are disappointing and it seems so Rockstar Games listens to the community more and more so that the same mistakes are not repeated in the future.

Indeed, if we believe the information posted by many players GTA online On Reddit, Some received an email from Rockstar to participate in discussion sessions with them to get their opinion on the online game. In return they will receive an in-game reward.

They are offered two choices: first, Players can choose to participate in surveys. By answering various questions, they can Get 250,000 GTA$. Second, If they join the player chat group, they could walk away with GTA$2,000,000!

Rockstar preparing GTA Online 2?

In an email received by certain players from GTA online, Rockstar Games explains that it wants to improve the gaming experience. These surveys, conducted to gather community views, are not open to everyone. effectively, It’s the studio that recognizes the player.”As a possible candidate for these discussions“ Rockstar specifies that each session lasts about an hour and takes place remotely.

Note this desire to know the opinion of players in online mode GTA The official announcement of Rockstar’s release follows Grand Theft Auto 6. when The new installment of the franchise is slated to release in 2025If we are to believe the latest rumours, it seems so The title has already fallen behind schedule, forcing the studio to review its plans or even envision 2026 as a possible plan B.. For the moment, it’s impossible to say why Rockstar wants to know players’ opinions. Maybe a new version of GTA online will see the light of day on the occasion of publication of GTA 6. Or, the studio just wants to make some changes and improvements to this current version.