Red Dead Redemption 2 completes Stardew Valley in this delicious expansion

I don’t think many people limit themselves to playing a certain genre of games these days.

As for me, I like to spend hours Red Dead Redemption 2 I just love being back on my cozy farm Valley of Stars.

If you’re sitting there nodding your head in agreement, you’ve come to the right place, my good friend.

What if I told you that you could combine these two games into one experience?

I had a pleasant time together Extending Beecher’s Hope The mod, created by NexusMods user boimin70, allows you to build your own ranch inside Red Dead Redemption 2.

Essentially, the mod expands John’s Ranch so you can use all the camp-related mechanics found throughout the story mode, including donation boxes and various supplies.

“Have you ever wondered why Beecher’s Hope is so low compared to other gang camps in terms of mechanics and interactions? Well, maybe not. However, this mod expands John’s Ranch to (almost) all the camp mechanics seen in Story Mode, so let’s get to it,” the mod description teases.

You will be able to see John’s Family Treasury on the game’s UI when you visit Beecher Hope after installing the mod.

You can then use these funds to purchase supplies and upgrades for the ranch. You can earn extra money by doing chores around the house and Jack, Abigail and Uncle will donate money when John is gone.

In addition, you can now buy new items for your estate from Albert Cake, find a supply log in John’s journal, and donate animals to your butcher’s table.

What’s not to like? It is not surprising that the mod has already been downloaded by thousands of fans.

We have no idea what the future holds for Red Dead, so we’ll have to rely on mods to breathe new life into the franchise’s existing entries.

It is very lucky for us that Red Dead has one of the strongest modding communities. Keep up the good work guys.