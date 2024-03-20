Red Dead Redemption 2: A Surprise Update!

Rockstar surprised everyone by releasing a major update for Red Dead Redemption 2, the first in nearly two years. Version 1.32 of the game is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and it brings its share of fixes and improvements. Among the changes, we note FSR (upgraded to version 2.2), HDR10 support and fixes for an annoying bug in Red Dead Online that caused the game to crash when entering stables.

However, this update does not address one of the most pressing requests from players: the addition of 60 frames per second support for console gaming.

There is no next-gen update at the moment

This update comes after a September leak that rocked the Red Dead Redemption gaming community. An internal email from Microsoft has revealed that a next-gen update is in the works for Red Dead Redemption 2, which is scheduled for the second quarter of Microsoft’s fiscal year 2023 (October to December 2022). The update is intended for ninth-generation consoles, such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. Despite these expectations, Rockstar has yet to officially announce a next-generation update for Red Dead Redemption 2.

In October, Rockstar quietly added a 60fps mode to the game on PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility, allowing players to enjoy this open-world classic in smooth gaming mode.

Red Dead Redemption 2, initially released on PS4 and Xbox One in 2018, then on PC in 2019, is one of Rockstar’s most popular games, having sold over 61 million copies to date. Despite criticism from some fans regarding the lack of meaningful updates, the game remains extremely popular.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Update 1.32 also brings general stability fixes and improvements to Red Dead Online. Specifically, it fixes an issue with naturalistic templates not being considered for daily challenges, as well as an issue preventing Free Zone missions from starting correctly. Additionally, this update improves the game’s stability and performance, especially on PC where many crash issues have been fixed.