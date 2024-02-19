U2 Pay Tribute To Russian Rival And Ask “How Far Will Putin Go”

Irish singer Bono paid tribute to the memory of the anti-Russian on stage Saturday evening, the day after his death was announced.

The group U2 paid tribute to Alexei Navalny on stage this Saturday, February 17 in Las Vegas in the United States. While the group was performing in the sphere, where it has lived since last September, singer Bono gave a short speech in honor of Russian rival Vladimir Putin’s number one enemy, who died in prison a day earlier in the Siberian village. Kharp no.

“Next week it will be two years since Putin invaded Ukraine,” the Irish singer first revealed.

“Then it will be Poland, then Lithuania, then East Germany,” he continued, reported by American site Variety. “Who knows how far this man will go. For these people, freedom is not just a word in a song. For these people, freedom is the most important word in the world. So important that Ukrainians fight and die for it. So important. that Alexei Navalny chose to abandon it.”

This refers to the decision of the anti-corruption activist, Vladimir Putin’s number one enemy, to return to Russia in January 2021 after recuperating in Germany. for poison Which he blamed on the Kremlin. He was arrested immediately thereafter.

“We should say his name.”

“It seems that Putin will never say his name,” Bono continued. “So I think tonight we who believe in freedom should speak his name. Not just remember it, but say it.” Interpreter of pride (in the name of love) Then repeated the name of Alexei Navalny, joined by his audience.

Alexei Navalny, died at age 47, serving 19 years imprisonment For extremism and was Since last December An icy prison located in the Siberian village of Kharp, outside the Arctic Circle, in the IK-3 penal colony. After his death, many Western officials pointed the finger at Putin’s system. Allegations that the Kremlin considers “unacceptable”.

The U2 group has repeatedly expressed support for Volodymyr Zelensky in the war between Ukraine and Russia. Last May, they performed in the Kyiv metro.