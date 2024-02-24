Rebecca Grossman was convicted in the death of 2 children crossing a street in Los Angeles.

Rebecca Grossman, co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, was convicted Friday of second-degree murder and other crimes in a 2020 car crash in Westlake Village that killed two children who were siblings.

The jury of nine men and three women reached their verdict on the second day of deliberations, reflecting on the evidence for a total of approximately nine hours.

The jury refused Defense argument Kay Grossman’s then-boyfriend, former Dodger player Scott Erickson, who killed Mark Iskander, 11, and his brother Jacob, 8, on September 29, 2020, when they were crossing a pedestrian crossing and running. away

Grossman, 60, was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of negligent vehicular manslaughter and one count of hit-and-run resulting in death.

On September 29, 2020, two children were crossing the street with their parents and siblings in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Trinofo Canyon Road and Saddle Mountain Drive in Westlake Village around 7:10 p.m. when Grossman hit them. was His car, prosecutors said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle continued into the intersection and struck the children “in front of the parents.”

Prosecutors said Grossman was going over 70 mph on the street with a maximum speed limit of 45 mph.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Grossman allegedly continued driving after hitting the children, eventually about a quarter-mile from the scene when his car’s engine stopped running.

The two victims of last night’s fatal traffic collision have been identified as Mark and Jacob Iskander. The older boy was said to be a sixth-grader at Oaks Christian School. Rebecca Grossman, 57, of Hidden Valley, was booked into the jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide. pic.twitter.com/BHEcDoVPbd — The Acorn (@acornnewspaper) October 1, 2020

Grossman’s lawyers insisted throughout the case that it was Erickson who first hit the children with his black SUV. Erickson was never called to testify in the case.

The sentencing hearing will be held on April 10. Grossman faces up to 34 years in prison or life in state prison. She remained free on $2 million bail throughout the trial.

