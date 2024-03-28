Business

Real Estate: In Brittany, prices have started to fall

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 50 2 minutes read

let’s go Property prices in Brittany (including Loire-Atlantique) have fallen since the fall, launched a few months ago at the national level, especially in the Paris region. A trend linked to a decline in the number of transactions (around -25% in the year 2023) against the background of rising interest rates and difficulties in obtaining bank loans. “To revive the market, prices must come down. Sellers are starting to integrate it,” estimates the president of the Interdepartmental Chamber of Notaries of Brittany, Anne Fercoq-Le Guen.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 50 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

The new tax scale for 2024 is online and it is not please

January 27, 2024

Electricity bills will (finally) come down!

4 weeks ago

This simple error in Excel cost a Norwegian sovereign wealth fund huge sums of money

February 15, 2024

These 3 brands mislead consumers about the French origin of their food, but the law will not punish them

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button