What’s wrong with the new electric Peugeot E-5008?

Peugeot has just unveiled its new electric 5008, called the e-5008. It’s very interesting on paper, with plenty of space on board for passengers and luggage, and very good autonomy. But this electric car feels like a step back on key issues of modularity and habitability.

The new Peugeot e-5008 is a very interesting electric car. It offers a good range of 665 km on the WLTP mixed cycle in its highest version, 7 seats on board and an XXL interior to accommodate a lot of luggage.

At this point, it does better than the previous 5008 Thermal, with the 3rd row folded, thanks to a saving of 47 liters for the trunk in a five-seater configuration. And in the 7-seater configuration, the gains are even greater, with twice the volume compared to the old generation. After that it is necessary to calculate respectively 748 and 259 liters in these two configurations.

Watch out for the second engine at the rear

But beware, however, because the electric Peugeot E-5008 will be offered in three versions depending on the size of the battery and the number of motors. With two engines, we will have the right to All-Wheel Drive (4×4). But the second engine, located on the rear axle, causes the trunk to lose 50 liters. Or more precisely, it is the under-boot, which has a capacity of 80 liters, which will increase to just 30 liters. First black spot.

Another downside is the second row seats. On the old 5008, we had the right to three truly independent seats, sliding and of equal width, at seat and back level.

Here, the middle seat is arranged in width, to provide more comfort to the two outer seats. We lose the “real seat” side of the middle. As our colleagues atArgusPeugeot defends itself by pointing out that few customers regularly use more than four seats.

A bench, but individual seats

Instead of individual seats, we find ourselves facing 2/3 – 1/3 bench seats. As in the old model, it is possible to slide it (by 15 cm), but the middle seat is no longer independent, as the seat is attached to one of the two side seats.

The good news is that it’s still possible to sit individually on the three second-row seats. In other words, all three files are independent. It is then also possible to fold each folder individually for greater loading modularity.

The actual third row? Yes and no

The third row is also evolving. No more removable independent seats. This time, it is the bench that cannot be removed. Too bad for modularity and space saving. But the good news is that the backrest is independent and can be tilted or lowered separately.

According to Argus journalists who got to ride the new electric 5008, “ Access to the rear row is facilitated by the large rear doors, which provide a nice opening, as well as by the second row bench seat which is intelligently accentuated leaving a wide passage. » and to specify that “ Rear row occupants can accommodate their legs » Under the second row seats.

Which makes the Peugeot e-5008 a real 7-seater car. Adults can also ride in the third row, and not feel cramped.