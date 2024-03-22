Fiat Wants to Convert Its 500e to Gasoline: What’s Happening?

Due to the slowdown in electric car sales and competition, Fiat is no longer able to maintain activity in its Fiat 500e factories. The electric city car fails to hit its sales targets. As a solution, the Turin factory wants to convert it to thermal.

The historic site of Mirafiori in Turin, Italy is a shadow of its former self. Despite the government’s desire to bring automobile manufacturing back to the site, only the 500th (Electric 500) is currently produced there. And because of the lack of demand, factories regularly close, making it difficult to save employees, partial unemployment often spreads.

Additionally, the factory assembles Maseratis. Dependence on electric sales is therefore strong, but given the current low popularity and Fiat’s difficulties in the face of competition, the objective of 100,000 Fiat 500e per year was never reached in four years. Despite being sold in a total of 44 countries, only 185,000 copies had been sold at the end of last year.

According to Corriere della Serra, Stallantis may have asked its suppliers to evaluate the costs and industrial capabilities of increasing production of the Fiat 500e to 175,000 copies per year. Not that the electric city car would have become popular again, but the automobile group with 14 brands would be ready to launch a version with a thermal engine.

A 500m… thermal? Yes, even if it seems impossible, Fiat is reportedly considering offering an electric car version with a gasoline engine. This would be a real first for a platform “dedicated” to electricity. Unlike the existing Peugeot 208, which offers both engines, the Fiat 500e was developed exclusively as electric.

Plans for a new gasoline version of the Fiat 500e will come when the current thermal version is withdrawn from the market. While waiting for the thermal model 2027 and based on the new common platform developed at Stellantis (STLA Small), there will be a way to continue selling stock and operating factories while waiting for a new version of the city car. The “Pandina” should be released next year to electrify the Panda and offer a model under 25,000 euros.

Which Thermal Engine for the Electric Fiat 500?

We should expect Fiat to offer a thermal version equipped with a “Firefly” gasoline engine, equipped with three 1.0 cylinders for 70 horsepower and micro-hybridization. This is the current engine of the Fiat 500 Hybrid. Otherwise, the brand’s only other possibility would be to equip the 100 hp 1.2 hybrid unit, which currently equips the Fiat 600. Not sure if there is room.

On the 2020 Fiat 500 Hybrid, to see if the smallest block of the group would be enough for the model, while it didn’t just make people happy. In a four-year career, he has never shown himself to be greedier than 1.2. block (6.1 liters per 100 km), or not more efficient. It never rained even for his comfort.