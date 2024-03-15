Esport – League of Legends: In LFL, Gentle Mets Miraculously, BDS and Carmine Favorites for Play-offs
Gentle Mates and Vitality B are in the final stages, not Solari
Only two places (out of six) for the final stage of the French Championship. League of Legends The last two regular season games were in play this week… and five teams could still compete for them. If Vitality B, in superb form, secured the first ticket on Wednesday evening thanks to its success against direct rivals Team du Sud, we had to wait until Thursday, the last match of the programme. worthy
Despite a black streak (two wins in six losses over the last four weeks of the LFL), Gentle Mats took advantage of Solari’s inability to win against BK ROG and then took out Vitality B to reach the play-offs by defeating Team GO. A minor miracle for the club of Squizzy, Gotaga and Brocks, considered favorites at the start of the season but falling short of expectations.
On the solar side, it’s another missed encounter with the final stage. A result of great irregularity in this spring segment. At the accounting level, the Touraine structure was nevertheless tied to the M8. But his two losses in straight bouts – including an unlikely comeback that ultimately carried heavy weight – prevented him from being seen much.
BDS Academy and Carmine Corp Blue are at the top
Apart from Vitality B and Gentle Mets, Team GO and BK ROG will also play in the LFL play-offs. But the big favorites for the title (the final will be played in Boulogne-Billancourt on April 5, as the organizer announced this Thursday) are BDS Academy and Carmine Corp Blue, which are first and second in the rankings. At the end of this regular season.
BDS took advantage last week to extend its winning streak to 12 and play Gameward after the KC Gentle Mets. The two best LFL teams will face each other at the top of the double elimination table for a spot in the finals. A very attractive BO5 on paper…
Gamewords, Team du Sud and Aegis out of the picture
Gameward and Team du Sud still had slim hopes of competing in the play-offs ahead of these final days of the championship. But miracles did not happen and, like Solari, these two teams will follow them from afar. They will return for the summer segment.
Finally, the Aggies finished last in the LFL with three wins in 15 losses, including 12 in a row over the past six weeks. In order to improve and avoid the promotion/relegation tournament trap, many things may have to change.