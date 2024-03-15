Esport – League of Legends: In LFL, Gentle Mets Miraculously, BDS and Carmine Favorites for Play-offs

Despite a black streak (two wins in six losses over the last four weeks of the LFL), Gentle Mats took advantage of Solari’s inability to win against BK ROG and then took out Vitality B to reach the play-offs by defeating Team GO. A minor miracle for the club of Squizzy, Gotaga and Brocks, considered favorites at the start of the season but falling short of expectations.

On the solar side, it’s another missed encounter with the final stage. A result of great irregularity in this spring segment. At the accounting level, the Touraine structure was nevertheless tied to the M8. But his two losses in straight bouts – including an unlikely comeback that ultimately carried heavy weight – prevented him from being seen much.