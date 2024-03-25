Raphael responds to the tears of Vinicius Jr. to the bridegroom

Unfortunately, the racism surrounding Vinicius has become militant in recent years in Spain. A virtuoso on the pitch, the Brazilian still has a sultry reputation on the field where his temper and his passionate celebrations have a gift for provoking the ire of opposition supporters. At the heart of the Real Madrid project and beloved by Madrid socio, the 23-year-old winger nevertheless suffers from this hatred towards him. In recent years, some opposition supporters have gone too far by making obnoxious racist gestures and shouting at him.

A treatment that inevitably affects the number 7 of the meringues. Thus, the latter broke down in tears at a press conference this Monday while discussing the racism he faced. However, “Vinny” can count on the support of his teammates and his former teammates. This case belongs to Raphael Verne. continuedYou are powerful. You are special Vinicius. Your dreams and your motivation are stronger than any words that can be used against you.»