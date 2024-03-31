Football – OM – PSG

OM/PSG: A scandal erupts, it explodes in the middle of a match

Published on March 31, 2024 at 10:15 pm



This Sunday, the meeting between OM and PSG was marked by a controversial decision made by Benoit Bastian who, after watching VAR, sent off Lucas Beraldo for contact with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. It was enough to make Luis Campos explode when the two teams returned to the locker room for halftime.

As often happens, there is a match between OM and PSG Odor like powder. This Sunday, the classic was significantly marked by the elimination of Luke Beraldo After intervention by VAR, a decision that did not go through Louis Campos.

A red that stirs up debate

A few minutes after receiving a yellow card, Lucas Beraldo are in a duel with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Brazilian defender plays a shoulder to shoulder duel and unbalances the Gabonese. The referee whistles for a foul and disallows it Beraldo Another yellow. A few minutes later the referee, Benoit Bastian, Called by the VAR and then directly deciding the exclusion Lucas Beraldo. A decision that sparked public anger PSG.

Luis Campos attacks the referee