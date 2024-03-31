Sports

OM/PSG: A scandal erupts, it explodes in the middle of a match

Published on March 31, 2024 at 10:15 pm

This Sunday, the meeting between OM and PSG was marked by a controversial decision made by Benoit Bastian who, after watching VAR, sent off Lucas Beraldo for contact with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. It was enough to make Luis Campos explode when the two teams returned to the locker room for halftime.

As often happens, there is a match between OM and PSG Odor like powder. This Sunday, the classic was significantly marked by the elimination of Luke Beraldo After intervention by VAR, a decision that did not go through Louis Campos.

A red that stirs up debate

A few minutes after receiving a yellow card, Lucas Beraldo are in a duel with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Brazilian defender plays a shoulder to shoulder duel and unbalances the Gabonese. The referee whistles for a foul and disallows it Beraldo Another yellow. A few minutes later the referee, Benoit Bastian, Called by the VAR and then directly deciding the exclusion Lucas Beraldo. A decision that sparked public anger PSG.

Luis Campos attacks the referee

In pictures taken by Prime Video In the corridors of the Velodrome Stadium, Luis Campos, Football Advisor of PSG The referee was seen waiting for the match referee before launching a powerful attack to the body.

