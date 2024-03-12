Raphael Glucksman rejects the term “genocide” and prefers “genocide”.

The guest of “Quotidien” on Monday evening, the head of the PS-Place Public List urged his comrades in Gaza to “come together to prevent mass crimes and stop the blockade”.

Play your part. While Raphaël Glucksmann, head of the PS-Place Publique list, stands out and scores points on the left in view of the European elections, the latest Ipsos poll for the world By placing him at the head of his camp with 11.5% voting intentions, MEPs create barriers between themselves by pretending to be a moderate and the more radical part of the left. A political thread that even extends to the economics of the war between Israel and Gaza, a subject whose choice of words has rarely fractured the left. To the point of breaking nups a few months ago.

Lieutenants of La France Insomisse or even the Communist Party may regularly accuse Israel of “Genocide” Through his response to Hamas in Gaza, Raphael Glucksman rejects this term. “I use the word genocide very carefully”, he argued on “Quotidian” Monday evening. And to hammer home his refusal“use the word” The better to distance himself from the provocation of Insomis, whose particular representatives, as a reminder, were able to stamp the acts of October 7. “Resistance”. Like MP Danièle Obono, or pro-Palestinian activist, recently appointed to the LFI list, Rima Hassan.

“It revolts”

Gulab also mentioned a candidate supported by the Rose Party, showing his ideological break with Insoumis “across” Which separates him from those who refused to label Hamas as terrorists after the attacks in Israel. “Listening is really like burning”, he was angry. Even if it means putting the coin back into the division machine on the left. Blowing hot and cold, it should not be the case “to stop”, According to him, “To stop the genocide, to stop the mass crimes, to stop the blockade, to ensure that the European Union puts enough pressure on the Israeli government, so that we end this humiliation and get a ceasefire and the release of the hostages.” who has been in prison for more than five months.