Democratic millionaire Nicole Shanahan, running mate of independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr.

Nicole Shanahan, in Oakland, California, Tuesday March 26, 2024. Lorre Andrelon / Reuters

Robert Kennedy Jr. chose a millionaire under 40 as his running mate. A lawyer and environmentalist, an independent candidate for the presidency of the United States, announced Tuesday, March 26, in Oakland (California) that he has appointed Nicole Shanahan, a lawyer specializing in technology, as his party’s vice presidential candidate. November 5 election.

Also Read | Articles are reserved for our subscribers In California, Robert F. Kennedy, a troublemaker to gain support among libertarians Add to your preferences

“I want it to represent the growing share of young people who have lost faith in their future and the pride of their country.” declared former President John Fitzgerald Kennedy’s nephew during his team’s presentation in front of several hundred supporters gathered at the cultural center. “She has extensive knowledge of how the government uses technology to manipulate people. She will survive Silicon Valley. »

Nicole Shanahan shares her indignation, she asserted, of the way in which the agricultural, conservation or health lobbies influence the government to the detriment of the health and economic conditions of the population. And he is an athlete, he pointed out. “A skilled surfer who can inspire Americans to exercise.” »

“Dangerous to the country”

The ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, whom she met during a yoga festival in 2014, the 38-year-old lawyer and philanthropist is well known in Silicon Valley. The Oakland native, with a Chinese immigrant mother and father treated for schizophrenia, grew up in a household where meals were paid for by food stamps. A law and Mandarin graduate, she founded ClearAccessIP, a company specializing in intellectual property. In July 2022, the The Wall Street Journal claimed that Sergey Brin filed for divorce after three years of marriage, after discovering she had a brief affair with Elon Musk (which both parties denied). In 2020, they have life “Changed”, When she found out her three-year-old daughter had autism.

Also Read | Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that he would be an independent candidate in the 2024 US presidential election Add to your preferences

Nicole Shanahan, director of the philanthropic foundation Bia-Eco, a Democrat, contributed to Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign and financed multiple causes defending social justice. In February, Silicon Valley was surprised to learn that it had produced and financed (for $4 million or 3.7 million euros) an ad broadcast by Robert Kennedy to 123 million viewers during the Super Bowl, the American football final.

You have 63.85% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.