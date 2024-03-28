Rain is forecast after flooding and canceled flights

Cars flooded, travelers stranded and flights canceled after record rainfall NYthat NWS Expect more rain this Thursday night as low pressure offshore strengthens.

Rain warning in New York

In the airport John F. Kennedy 487 flights were delayed and 31 canceled due to rain NY. Cars were flooded as there was no way to remove them from parking spaces in the city.

Rainfall was a record high, with more than 3.6 inches of water recorded Central Park. As if this were not enough, the outlook looks bleak.

The NWS published the weather forecast for these days on its social network, with rain for this Thursday.

“Here is the latest forecast of rainfall totals for the storms. Most of the rain will fall tonight through Thursday night as low pressure offshore strengthens. “Western parts of the area will see between 0.5 and 1 inch, while far eastern areas will see between 1.5 and 1.75 inches,” they announced.







Record rainfall in New York

If rain is forecast this Thursday, it will be the fourth wettest March on record NY.

Forecasted rainfall totals are between 1 and 2 inches, with the heaviest amounts expected south and east of the city.

The encouragement is that, after rain this Thursday, sun will appear on Friday, although it will be windy, with gusts reaching 25 to 30 mph.