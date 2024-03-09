“I’m not young, it’s true”

Joe Biden, 81, has launched another campaign site for the run for president of the United States. He did it with a piece he shared on social networks with Donald Trump between his eyebrows. And that too He joked about his age, one of the issues raised by the opposition. “Look, I’m not a young guy, that’s no secret,” the current US president asserted, smiling.

“I’m not a young guy, that’s no secret. But I propose a deal. “I know how things are done for the people of the United States,” are the first words of the audiovisual piece, which will start running on social networks and television from now on.

Biden, wearing a white sweater and blue sweatshirt, stares into the camera. Behind, out of focus, the flag of the United States. The president maintains his smile, while archive images appear. Handling the pandemic, his support for abortion and questioning Trump (77) are among the issues discussed in the minute-long spot.

“I led the country during the Covid crisis. Today we have the strongest economy in the world. I introduced a project that lowers the cost of drugs. It puts a cap on the cost of insulin for elderly patients at $35 per month”, continues. Democratic candidate.

Joe Biden polarizes with Donald Trump on his new campaign trail. AP Photo

Then he cuts to the first criticism of his predecessor. “For four years, Donald Trump tried to pass infrastructure legislation, and he failed,” Biden says, images of the Republican magnate clumsily rummaging through a bibliography of that legislation.

“I did it,” he puffs out, distinguishing himself from his predecessor, who was ousted after the defeat of his last internal rival, Nikki Haley.

“Now we’re rebuilding the United States. I introduced the biggest legislation in history to combat climate change, because our future depends on it,” he asserted, another issue opening a gap with Trumpism.

And he continued another attack on Magnet, in this case for abortion. “Donald Trump took away women’s freedom of choice. I am determined to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land again,” he said of the landmark abortion-termination case, which Republicans oppose.

Then he returns to the charge and polarizes with his main rival for the 2024 presidential election. “Donald Trump believes the president’s job is to take care of Donald Trump,” he says while his predecessor is seen driving a golf cart, with his hat on. Make America Great Again. “I believe the president’s job is to fight for you, the American people. That’s what I’m doing.”

They all end with a photo of a smiling Biden at a campaign event with the legend Biden-Harris superimposed. But it’s a false ending, as there’s an encore after a sudden cut to black.

Health and memory problems, Biden’s final joke

“Can we take another step?” asks a voice. And the camera turns on again.

“Look, I am young, energetic and beautiful… “What am I doing this for?” Before closing with laughter, Biden again jokes about his age.

As he joked about major doubts about his health, a prosecutor in early February spoke of his “limited memory”, which caused a political earthquake and strengthened calls for him to abandon his candidacy for re-election. .

Joe Biden, opposite Vice President Kamala Harris. Together they will contest the election again. AP Photo

The current president of the United States released his first campaign spot on January 6, the third anniversary of the storming of the Capitol by Trumpian terrorists who tried to stop his presidential inauguration.

The site, titled “Kausa,” warned of an “extremist” threat to democracy, along with images of building invasions. “We are all now asking ourselves: What are we going to do to preserve our democracy?” Biden said that in the first part.