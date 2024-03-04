A bill in California would facilitate access to home ownership for undocumented immigrants

Undocumented immigrants will be closer to accessing state housing loan programs. (REUTERS/Carlos Osorio)

a Bill in California For first-time home buyers looking to expand loan eligibility Undocumented Immigrants. The proposal was introduced by a Democratic assemblyman Joaquin Arambula“California Dream for All” ((California Dream for All)which provides financial assistance covering up to 20% of the purchase price of the property without accruing interest or requiring monthly payments.

It may interest you: What are the 20 happiest cities in the United States?

Initially introduced on January 16, the project aimed to provide appreciation-sharing loans to low- and middle-income citizens. Now, under the proposal of Arambulawants to open the doors of the american dream for Undocumented Immigrants Allows them to access state loan programs for their first home purchase.

“This project seeks to resolve the ambiguity for undocumented individuals, Yet they qualify under the existing criteria, such as a qualified mortgage,” he commented. Arambula for the newspaper Los Angeles Times.

Undocumented immigrants will be referred to as first-time home buyers. (REUTERS/Mike Black)

According to Fox News, the “California Dream for All” program began in spring 2023 and generated a significant response with 2,300 applicants in less than two weeks, leading to a temporary suspension of applications. To better manage demand, there are plans to replace the “first come, first served” approach with a lottery system.

It may interest you: “Life-threatening” snow will hit California this weekend

For this year, the program will be reactivated with a change in its method of obtaining applications, moving from a “first come, first served” system to a lottery. Interested parties can submit their applications now, and the lottery will take place in April.

Another important change is the adjustment in the income eligibility threshold, which has been reduced from 150% of the county median income to 120%—this means that Applicants must earn less than the threshold annually to be eligible. In it Los Angeles CountyFor example, the threshold is $155,000.

The measure aims to modify the California Dream for All program, which provides financial assistance covering up to 20% of the purchase price of a property without incurring interest or requiring monthly payments. (REUTERS/Aimee Melo)

If approved Assembly Bill 1840The Undocumented Immigrants “Without clear status, undocumented individuals may feel discouraged or excluded from the opportunity to participate,” he noted. Arambula For the same medium.

It may interest you: Immigration procedures in the US: Fee hikes for most important visas come into effect

However, this Legislative project It is not without criticism and concerns, especially when it comes to the management of state resources amid the ongoing migration crisis. Reactions to increasing migration and Immigration policies of the President Biden They continue to be mixed with sounds like that Brandon JuddPresident National Border Patrol Councilwho affirmed that the frustration is due to what they perceive as inadequate policies to manage the situation at the border.

“Border Patrol agents are upset we can’t get the policy right It is necessary to protect human life, to protect American citizens, to protect people crossing the border illegally. We can’t do that because of the president’s policies Biden They keep inviting people to cross here,” he said. Jude To Fox News.