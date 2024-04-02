Rafael asks Var for better treatment of concussions in football

Presnel Kimpembe (left) and Rafael Varane tackle Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves during the Euro 2020 Group F football match at Puskas Arena in Budapest on June 23, 2021. Frank Fife / AFP

“As footballers are used to playing at the highest level, we suffer, we are like little soldiers, tough guys, symbols of physical strength, but these are traits that are totally invisible. » Raphael speaks to the bridegroom with knowledge of facts. In an interview with teamOn Tuesday April 2, the Manchester United defender and former France international called for better treatment of concussions, revealing he himself has suffered them on several occasions.

“When you look at the three worst games of my career, there are at least two that I had a concussion a few days before.”That explains, the 2014 World Cup quarter-final in Brazil (1-0 loss against Germany) and the 2020 Champions League round of 16 second leg, with Real Madrid (2-2 loss). against Manchester City).

A few days before the aforementioned Blues meeting, Raphael Varane suffered a setback in the previous round against Nigeria: “At the beginning of the second period, there is a cross where I take the ball on a temple, and I finish my race into the net of the opponent’s goal. I finish the match but I’m in “autopilot” mode. »

“Very competitive environment”

“The staff wondered if I was fit” Before facing Mannschaft, the player continues, ending his international career after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. “I was down, but eventually I played and very well (…) We will never know what would have happened if I had another impact to the head. When you know that repeated concussions have potentially fatal effects, you tell yourself that things can go terribly wrong. »

However, he analysed, “We are in a very competitive environment, where not playing because of a little pain can be bad”.

“We need to talk about the risks associated with second impact syndrome (Second concussion suffered before full recovery after first concussion)And the repetition of the shock caused by the game of the head »He concludes, inviting us to limit this to training to minimize risks.

In England, the families of ten former professionals and seven others who have now died are suing several of British football’s governing bodies, accusing them of wrongdoing. “Always Fully Aware” Without taking the necessary measures, the risk of brain injuries to which the players were exposed.

