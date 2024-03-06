Football – PSG

PSG: Mbappé set Spain on fire with a single gesture

Published on March 6, 2024 at 4:15 pm



PSG defeated Real Sociedad, and thus qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Kylian Mbappé shone once again, as he scored twice. The Frenchman has been eagerly awaited by the Spanish press, due to his very likely arrival at Real Madrid next summer. The world champion also managed to set Spain on fire with a single gesture.

After two consecutive defeats in the round of 16, PSG qualified for the quarter-finals in style. Champions League. Moody Club was not afraid, and won against Real SociedadOn the way there and back.

Mbappé shone once again

While he was the center of all attention after his half-time substitutionAS MonacoAnd later his attitude, Kylian Mbappé Answered promptly Real Sociedad. The Frenchman scored twice in the second leg and he also scored in the first leg. Attacker of PSG Was very logically voted Man of the Match.

Mbappé sets Spain on fire