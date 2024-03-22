Radiant, Jessica Chastain embraces the most fashionable makeup of the moment

Every year, spring comes with its share of beauty updates. “Lollipop Lips”, “Berry Makeup”, “Bellecore” or “Chrome Makeup” looks, again this season, there is no shortage of summer makeup inspiration. If certain trends are not unanimous, it seems that one of them is very popular among celebrities: pink makeup. Recently adopted by Vanessa Paradis, this trend, both girly and minimalist, has also attracted the exquisite Jessica Chastain. Visiting Milan to celebrate the centenary of Damiani jewelery brand, the famous actress was seen with this makeup trend that we can adopt without going further.

Discover the Box by ELLE No. 3: Favorite spring picks from the ELLE editorial team in a limited edition box; + 325€ products to buy now from 39€!

Daniel Venturelli / GettyImages

Pink, pink and more pink

Let’s face the facts: Since the release of the movie “Barbie,” pink has returned to both our wardrobes and our makeup bags. Obviously, if fuchsia shades and peroxide blonde aren’t to everyone’s taste, it’s entirely possible to embrace this trend a bit. For this, we rely on pastel shades and light pinks, which flatter both dark complexions and light skin. Eyeshadow, blush and lipstick, don’t be afraid to go for a full monochrome look like Jessica Chastain, radiant in her black velvet sheath dress.