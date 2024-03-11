Bad Bunny wants $150,000 from a fan

The singer filed a complaint on Friday, March 8, 2024, against a viewer who broadcast images from one of his concerts on YouTube, without his consent.

Singer Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio aka Bad Bunny sued a fan on Friday March 8, 2024 for broadcasting images from one of his concerts on YouTube. “MADforliveMUSIC” is the channel on which viewer Eric Guillermo Madronal Garron posted live performances of the Puerto Rican artist that were later removed from the platform. However, excerpts of the video are still available on social networks.

The artist claims that the video sequence was taken at one of his shows which was held on February 21, 2024 in Salt Lake City (US). He thus accused Eric Guillermo Madronal Garon of knowingly going to the concert with high-quality photo equipment and broadcasting about ten minutes of video on the web.

According to “TMZ”, neither the image rights nor the artist’s contract, the approach of the fans was considered “stealing scenes” which directly affected the advertising revenue of Bad Bunny’s official YouTube page.

Compensation of $150,000

The Puerto Rican star first took a classic approach to removing content using the “Digital Millennium Copyright Act”, an American law that restricts the production and distribution of services aimed at preventing measures that restrict access to copyright-protected works.