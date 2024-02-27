Radeon RX 7900 GRE gets global release to take on RTX 4070

Exclusive to the Chinese market for several months, the Radeon RX 7900 GRE is finally leaving the country. AMD wants to offer a competitive 1440p card to compete with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4070.

Initially limited to the Chinese market, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE (Golden Rabbit Edition) graphics card will eventually go overseas: AMD has announced worldwide availability for this context. This will be effective from tomorrow, February 27. The company is also formalizing a price cut for the Radeon RX 7700 XT, just like it did for the RX 7900 XT recently.

Radeon RX 7900 GRE Features

Radeon 7900 GRE is positioned between Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT. With 80 calculation units and accelerators for raytracing or 5120 flow processors, it is close to the first in this aspect. In terms of VRAM, however, it falls short of the Radeon RX 7800, with 16 GB of GDDR6 video memory at 18 Gbit/s powered by a 256-bit bus. Indeed, this card has the same interface as the same amount of VRAM. , but its GDDR6 is at 19.5 Gbps. This gives a memory bandwidth of 624 GB/s. However, the RX 7900 GRE caps at 576 GB/s.

Regarding consumption, the maximum power indicated by AMD is 263 W. So it is a very close value to the RX 7800 W (260 W). The specifications of the above three cards, plus the Radeon RX 7700 XT, are listed in the table below.

graphic card RX 7900 RX 7900 GRE RX 7800 RX 7700 Architecture RDNA3 (TSMC N6) RDNA3 (TSMC N6) RDNA3 (TSMC N6) RDNA3 (TSMC N6) GPU New 31 New 31 XL New 32 New 32 XL Stream processors 5376 5120 is 3840 is 3456 Boost frequency 2.4GHz 2.2GHz 2.4GHz 2.5GHz VRAM 20 GB G6 16 GB G6 16 GB G6 12GB G6 Memory Interface 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory speed 20 Gbps 18 Gbps 19.5 Gbps 18 Gbps memory bandwidth 800 GB/s 576 GB/s 624 GB/s 432 GB/s TGP 315W 260W 263W 245W food 2x 8-pin 2x 8-pin 2x 8-pin 2x 8-pin PCIe interface Gen4 x16 Gen4 x16 Gen4 x16 Gen4 x16

A graphics card designed for 1440p

AMD defines its Radeon RX 7900 GRE as a graphics card designed for 1440p. The company pits it against NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4070 (the base version, not its super version) and promises a 14% higher IPS/dollar ratio on average.

Naturally, this GRE version under the RDNA 3 architecture benefits from the entire AMD software ecosystem: AMD Fluid Motion Frames, FidelityFX Super Resolution 3, etc. Finally, the company hasn’t cut corners on DisplayPort 2.1, which is still on the menu.

The Radeon RX 7900 GRE will be sold through AMD partners starting February 27. The company lists Acer, ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, PowerColor, Sapphire and XFX. The graphics card will be offered from 609.90 euros. For comparison, the XFX models of the Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7900 XT – the least expensive – start at 539 euros and 789 euros respectively.

At the same time, for the Radeon RX 7700 XT, AMD now sets a recommended retail price of 469 euros. This represents a reduction of 30 euros compared to the amount recommended since launch.

