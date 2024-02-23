Duel Comparison: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra already excels in photography, offering excellent quality images (especially at wide angles) using a 200-megapixel main sensor. The same sensor is also used in the Galaxy S24 Ultra and produces better results, especially thanks to better exposure management. Details are no longer crushed in the center of the image as they were on the S23 Ultra. The process has been refined in passing and we note a more visible noise preference, replacing the smoothing of images taken with the S23 Ultra at low brightness.

The improvements are similar to the ultra wide-angle, with exposures also being more successful. Samsung is also improving telephoto performance. The 2023 smartphone offered x3 magnification (see images above), which we find in the S24 Ultra in a slightly richer version of detail. The fourth module goes from x10 zoom to x5 zoom, but allows better sharpness with a 50 Mpx sensor.

In short, the Galaxy S24 Ultra proves to be versatile and completes the copy of its predecessor, earning a place among the best photophones on the market, which it earns at this point. Let’s add that the Galaxy AI suite offers intelligent editing options, viz Slow motion Automatic or generative image enlargement.