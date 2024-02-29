Here is when the beneficiaries will receive the increase

From April 1, various CAF social and family benefits will change. Indeed, the revaluation of 4.6%, confirmed by the Ministry of Labor and Solidarity, will take effect at the beginning of April, but it will not be until May that beneficiaries will notice the difference.

Indeed, the beneficiaries of the various social benefits offered by CAF, such as the allowance for disabled adults (AAH), the family allowance or the active solidarity income (RSA), are affected by an increase of 4, 6% this year. As a reminder, social and family benefits are re-evaluated every year based on inflation. So this 4.6% is the difference between the average inflation between the period February 2023 to January 2024 and the period February 2022 to January 2023.

Although the increase will take effect from April 1, beneficiaries will not see an increase in their monthly payments until May. It is important to remember that various social benefits are paid by CAF or MSA on the 5th of every month, but for the month of May the payment will be made on the 6th. Because, the 5th of the month will fall on Sunday. In fact, the payment date is moved when the 5th falls on a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday.

How much will different CAF beneficiaries earn?

As for the difference in the amount of support received by the beneficiary, a single person benefiting from RSA, for example, will see the amount received per month increase from 607.75 euros to 635.71 euros. For couples whose annual resources are less than 74,960 euros and who benefit from the family allowance, the amount rises from 141.99 euros to 148.52 euros, an increase of 4.6%. With respect to full-rate AAH beneficiaries, the maximum amount of this support will now be 1,016.05 euros.

This revaluation, which has just been confirmed by the Ministry of Labour, Health and Solidarity, was mentioned by Bruno Le Maire last autumn. ” The higher inflation observed in 2023 leads to a revaluation of statutory benefits of 4.6% on April 1, 2024. », he announced during the drafting of the Social Security Financing Law for 2024. While this revaluation of the current year is maintained, that of the next year is less certain.

Last week, the Minister Delegate in charge of Public Accounts, Thomas Cazeneuve, tabled the question of an index of social benefits. Indeed, the representative minister left in doubt whether social and family benefits will be indexed to inflation in 2025.