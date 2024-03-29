Psycho in New York: A man terrorizes random women on the street

On social networks, especially TikTok, Videos reporting these attacks are on the riseexplain Paris match. Traumatized and traumatized women, throughout the day and without any provocation, A man approached him and violently punched him in the face. A terrifying modus operandi that sows paranoia and stirs up resentment.

Faced with the scale of the event and the growing paranoia, the New York police had to act quickly. The person responsible for these attacks was identified and arrested. He is a 40-year-old man named Skibocki Stora from Brooklyn. The police already know For the same facts. While the arrest of this man is a relief to the population, fear and anxiety remain. Especially since the investigation is still ongoing and The number of victims may be higher Than what we think.

The feeling of insecurity persists

Despite the arrest of the suspect, Feeling insecure Growth has caught up with New Yorkers. Many of them are more alert when they move around the city, and Some don’t even dare to go out alone at night anymore.

In this context of psychosis, local authorities have asked to be vigilant and encourage women To report any suspicious behavior. Community solidarity has also been organized with the aim of supporting victims and raising public awareness about the issue.

An event that has become a symbol of urban violence

These brutal attacks, which affect innocent and defenseless women, are symbolic The urban violence that is plaguing New York And many other cities around the world. They underline the urgency of Take concrete steps to fight this scourge and ensure the safety of citizens.

Apart from physical injuries, the victims of these attacks sufferDeep psychological trauma. They feel weak, humiliated and afraid to relive this nightmare. So psychological follow-up has become essential to help them recover from this trauma and rebuild themselves.

Have women lost their place in the public space?

This revives the debate on attacks Safety of women in public places, pursues freedom of speech, particularly around street harassment. Voices are being raised to demand more concrete measures to protect women and combat gender-based violence.

Arresting the suspect is certainly an important first step, but much remains to be done So New York women can feel safe in their city. All must come together to tackle this problem and build a fairer and safer society for all.