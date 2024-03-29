Health

Psycho in New York: A man terrorizes random women on the street

On social networks, especially TikTok, Videos reporting these attacks are on the riseexplain Paris match. Traumatized and traumatized women, throughout the day and without any provocation, A man approached him and violently punched him in the face. A terrifying modus operandi that sows paranoia and stirs up resentment.

Faced with the scale of the event and the growing paranoia, the New York police had to act quickly. The person responsible for these attacks was identified and arrested. He is a 40-year-old man named Skibocki Stora from Brooklyn. The police already know For the same facts. While the arrest of this man is a relief to the population, fear and anxiety remain. Especially since the investigation is still ongoing and The number of victims may be higher Than what we think.

The feeling of insecurity persists

