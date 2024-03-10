This food with low qualities is especially recommended for menopausal women

Physical changes occur with age. As we age, it becomes more imperative to keep a close eye on lifestyle habits, but also every detail of daily life. Protect your health. One of the important points not to be neglected in this case is diet. In this context, a worldly food, and above all underestimated, is neverthelessIdeal companion For menopausal women. Its benefits are also for people above 40 years of age.

Those are hemp seeds! These seeds of the hemp plant are a superfood Slow down aging, but only. This oval, flat, brown food offers undoubted benefits, explains Grazia.

Hemp seeds: A food with many benefits

First of all, you should know that hemp seeds are special Rich in Omega 3. An interesting point for maintaining cardiovascular health! Moreover, by consuming these foods regularly, you will reduce the level of cholesterol in your body. Blood pressure will also decrease along with the risk of heart disease.

This is also the seed Rich in fiber. This is an essential companion for good digestion. Soluble and insoluble fiber in flaxseed will relieve gastrointestinal problems. They also have the quality of helping Maintaining a healthy digestive system.

Flax seeds: Foods rich in antioxidants

There are also hemp seeds A burst of antioxidants. This is what interests people over 40. Indeed, this specificity helps fight cellular aging. For menopausal women, you have a great ally here to take advantage of good hormonal support. Its richness in lignans is the reason. This ingredient works similarly to estrogen.

For consumption, your imagination is the only limit. HAS Incorporate into savory or sweet dishes, you can also put these foods in your smoothies. Topped in yogurt, incorporated into salads or bread dough, the choice is yours!