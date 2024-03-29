Goals: Chawinga (27E), Albert (70E) and Katoto (73E) to Parisians

Two out of two. After Olympique Lyonnais qualified against Benfica on Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain also booked their ticket to the Champions League semi-finals by making short work of BK Haeken on Thursday (3-0 victory). The Parisians, who struggled to a 2-1 first leg win in cold Sweden, face Lyon in the next round.

It was practically the same icy squalls that welcomed the locals back to the Parc des Princes, which saw its ranks deserted except for the ultras. On the field, the renegades are Swedish, with just five shots, including two on target in 90 minutes. Including two thanks to a star who had already made the difference in the first leg: Rosa Kafaji (7E22E). The rest of the game is a stroll by Tabitha Chawinga into her left lane, which Grace Gayoro (9E) or dives alone in a losing duel (15E17E). Marie-Antoinette Katoto, her partner in attack, multiplies strikes in the small outside trap (10E19E), without being as dangerous as this lobbed center (shot?) from Sandy Baltimore that forces Jennifer Falk into a two-step save (18).E). It was ultimately the Malawian who would deliver for PSG, concluding the breakthrough with a great cross shot from Katoto, ending up at the back post. (1-0, 27E). A first period that ended with a completely missed header from the Blues’ number 9, to celebrate his call-up day.

Rain of goals and confidence

Despite goals scored by the Parisians, the second half would be surprisingly less lively. American midfielder Corbin Albert is the first, yet at the center of controversy for sharing and choose Content of a homophobic and transphobic nature, lends itself to a Golazo On a heavy floating strike at 30 yards (2-0, 70E). His chances finally materialized after Sakina Karchoui’s great effort to mystify the Swedish defence, before seeing off Marie-Antoinette Katoto. (3-0, 73E). The Parisian striker had looked to score a break goal minutes earlier on a first-time combination with Will-o-the-Wisp from Salon-en-Provence, but Jennifer Falk escaped, replaced by Avi Luik on her line (50E). He is also the one who wastes a good ball slipped by Tabitha Chawinga in a failed face-off (61E).

A game of lackluster success for the Parisian, but eventually rewarded with this caviar from one of his comrades in blues. Further, she lost very few balls (94% successful passes), shot six times, completed two of five dribbles attempted and three of three of her deep passes. Against Ireland (5 April) and Sweden (9 April), the France team lacked certainty ahead of crucial matches for qualification for Euro 2025, a performance that contrasted with its recent outings and which should have been reassuring. Against Benfica, Delphine Cascarino and Kadidiatou Diani set the tone six days before the start of the rally. Will the next French trio be completed by Marie-Antoinette Kato? The three blue sidekicks will in any case meet in the Franco-French poster, for the semi-finals of the Champions League on April 20-21 and 27-28, guaranteeing the FFF to place one of its fall in the Bilbao final.

Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3): Kiedrzynek – Le Gully (Alimbi, 85E), Gatineau, de Alameda, Curchaui (Ebelin, 90E) – Baltimore (Fazer, 81E ), Albert, Gioro – Vangsgaard (Traore, 81E), Chawinga (Folkett, 90E) – Katoto. Coach: Jocelyn Preture.

BK Hacken (4-2-3-1): Folk – Wijk, Rybrink, Luik, Nelhage – Sorensen, Karmark (Cicci, 80E) – Bergström (Kosola, 72E), Kafaji (Grant, 80E), Jusu Bah (Nilden, 72E) – Schauder (Lerici, 65E) Coach: Mc Lind.

How to get a new French team jersey?