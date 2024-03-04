Football – PSG

PSG: Luis Enrique cashes in on Kylian Mbappé

Published on March 4, 2024 at 10:30 am



The end is nearing between Kylian Mbappé and PSG. The French international may have announced to Paris leaders that he has no intention of extending. Since then, the 25-year-old star no longer enjoys untouchable status in the capital. Luis Enrique also took him off at half-time against AS Monaco this Friday, having already replaced him against Rennes. The Spanish technician may also have tried to justify his preferences for Kylian Mbappé.

The end of the season promises to be busy PSG. Departure of Kylian Mbappé Considered almost established. The French international does not intend to extend his contract which expires next June and has already announced his decision to Paris Saint-Germain leaders. So the capital club will prepare for the 25-year-old star’s succession in the transfer window. Luis Enrique is getting his locker room used to being without him.

Mbappé was substituted at half-time against Monaco

Since the unofficial announcement of his departure in mid-February, Kylian Mbappé None of the last three games played perfectly. Luis Enrique Started it on the bench in front of FC Nantes And changed with it Rance. He did it again this Friday, sending off Kylian Mbappé at half-time in the away matchAS Monaco (0-0). No. CaptainFrench team Then follow the end of the game from the stands. Since then, the 2018 World Champion has been at the center of a new controversy. However, no coach PSG Tried to explain his choice.

Luis Enrique explained his choice to him