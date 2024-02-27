League 2: Anger falls on Kane and concedes a third straight defeat
It was blowing hard in Caen this Monday, and the wind is in Angers’s face at the moment. Leader at the end of the 23rd day, SCO is no longer moving forward. Beaten by Stade Malherbe (2-0), Alexandre Dujeux’s side conceded a third straight defeat in L2, fifth in the last seven days, and are now five points behind leaders Auxerre.
After the slap against Saint-Etienne (0-3) at the Raymond-Copa, synonymous with its first setback at home, SCO created many clear chances in Normandy, especially in the first period. But he’s currently suffering from a brutal lack of efficiency, like this Keppel shot deflected by Mendrea (21st) or this Abdelli header above (45th + 4).
For three games, Angers has not been able to score for long and the problem becomes insoluble when we look fragile defensively. Canais took the lead in the 13th minute with Ali Abdi’s header from Kyremeh’s cross. If the Angevins could complain about the little pressure the scorer exerted on Valeri, Fofana didn’t have very strong hands even then.
Double for Abdi, Kane’s sixth
And they have only themselves to blame for Kane’s second goal. Abdi’s curling shot from the right was certainly superb, but the full-back – again – was alone in the area to take service from Kyremeh and score his eighth goal of the season. We then played the 58th minute of the game and SCO then resigned to its fate in this meeting.
To avoid disappointment at the end of his season, he looks to resume against AC Ajaccio, while the third, Laval, came two lengths behind. Even as stubborn at home since the arrival of Nicolas Suebe, Kane keeps his side with five wins and a draw at D’Ornano, without conceding a single goal. And with this success, Stade Malherbe dropped back to sixth place, one unit behind Grenoble in fifth.
