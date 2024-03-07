“It’s starting to do well”: At French Open badminton championships, federation harasses Popov brothers

Controversy erupted on Wednesday evening after brothers Toma Jr and Christo Popov lost to Chinese duo Jiting – Xiangyu (20-11, 22-20) in the first round of the French Open badminton men’s doubles tournament at the Adidas Arena. .

In the mixed zone, Toma Jr., the eldest of the Popov brothers, spoke to discuss “some problems.” “We didn’t want to leave our coach on our chair during doubles,” he said. It was not very positive for us and our father (his head coach) before starting a match of this quality. There is a lot to review behind the scenes. I hope this will be resolved before the European Championships (in April) because it is starting to feel good…”

The world number 26 continued: “We were told an hour before the start of our match that our uncle (Mihel Popov) and our English coach (Peter Jeffery) were not allowed to sit in our chair with our father. It is the decision of the French Federation. We don’t understand. We try to do the best we can. They both train us all year and today they can’t…”

“Labor is the law”

French Badminton Federation president Yohan Pannell reacted in the following minutes, warning of the French champion’s comments. “We understand the boys’ disappointment after three defeats in the first round (2 in singles and one in doubles), he says. Today we have a doubles coach at Insep, an employee of the federation, and a member of his family (Mihel Popov), who is currently on sick leave. is on so he couldn’t coach Christo and Toma Jr. There is labor law. But their head coach, his father Toma Sr., was there. Their English coach is a former member of the federation but his actions were stopped by the sports ministry. He will next week. Will coach in England. »