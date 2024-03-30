Top 14 – Toulouse Barometer – Pau: crosses still valuable, Ntamack already in good shape, Atisogbe in permanent danger…

If Emilien Galeton and Theo Atisogbe proved for Pau that they are excellent attackers, Francois Kroos also showed that he was in good form, while Romain N’Tameke made an encouraging return.

Tops

François Cross

True to its stratospheric 6 Nations tournament, the Toulouse third row once again produced a scintillating copy. Of course, he is not always flamboyant but still he acquitted himself very well, especially in the defensive area. Toulouse’s best tackler in the match, he intercepted a crucial ball into touch in his 22m, when his team was going through a difficult moment. Offensively, he consistently tried to be an effective backup.

Romain Ntamack

Of course, it is also for the symbol that Roman Ntamek finds himself in this category. Already because we shouldn’t shy away from the joy of seeing him back in the Top 14 field, seven months after his left knee operation. But also because his entry was both encouraging and critical. Indeed, reassuring defensively, he made a crossing especially on one of his first balls and he showed that he had the gas on every intervention. Besides, He played very fair in the last order, when Toulouse snatched victory at the last minute. An action he orchestrated perfectly. This is promising for the future.

Theo Atisogbe

As soon as a ball passes through his hands, something happens. Regarded as one of the great revelations of the top 14 this season, the Under-20 World Champion proved once again this Saturday evening that he has an absolutely unique talent. Author of an essay in the first half in which he showed off his burst of speed, He also showed that he has a great vision for the game in his second personal effort, after the break, when he expected a pass from Pierre-Louis Barassi to intercept him on his thirty meters and offered himself a solo raid. In short, it was a constant fear.

Emilian Gallaton

He was decisive for the Pau division in the first half. In fact, he was the one who initially scored his team’s first try. Served perfectly throughout, he tore through Toulouse’s curtain before eluding Touzin with a hook to finish between the posts. On the second, his intervention at the line was again crucial. Thus, the international advanced three-quarters before serving Atisogbe with an acrobatic pass that allowed the full-back to slip into goal. If he was less aggressive defensively (even though he recovered two balls), he proved to be an excellent attacker.

flop

Facendo Gijena

The first task in the Pau left column was not easy. Often in trouble in close scrums, Dorian Aldegheri, a specialist in the field, was called to order by the referee. But that didn’t stop him from conceding twice in the showdown. A penalty whistle against the Argentine allowed Stade Toulouse to return to the Bernays camp on a regular basis. That forced Sebastian Piqueroniz’s staff to bring on Facundo Gigena at half-time.

Lucas Tauzin

As the final stages approach, with next weekend’s Champions Cup eighth against Racing 92, he has a great opportunity to show his advantage and score points. Not necessarily decisive on an offensive level, even if he just doesn’t have interesting ammunition to put in his mouth, he was particularly guilty of a big mistake on the fourth try from Pau. Indeed, it was he who sent a long pass into his yards, which was read by Thomas Carroll, who intercepted it.