PSG, Barça are preparing a dirty trick

There is a meeting between PSG and Barça. Four years after their last encounter, the two clubs will face each other on the lawn of the Parc des Princes on April 10 for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. And the Catalan press did not hesitate to launch hostilities.

Luis Enrique is very popular with Barça

According to Barcelona daily, Luis Enrique will indeed be a priority for Barca leaders if Xavi does indeed leave the Catalan club at the end of the season. The former midfielder announced his departure at the end of January when the Blaugrana were going through a bad patch. “I don’t want to be a problem, I want to be a solution for Barça. I was like two years ago. But now a dynamic change is needed in the team. He explained.

But since then, Barca have turned everything around and the Catalan club’s staff have not stopped persuading Xavi to continue the adventure on the Barcelona bench. But in the event of the 2010 world champion’s departure, Luis Enrique will be the preferred option to replace him. And it’s too bad if the 53-year-old technician is under contract with PSG…