PSG, Barça are preparing a dirty trick
While the two clubs must meet in two weeks for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Barca have made Luis Enrique one of their priorities in the event of Xavi’s departure.
There is a meeting between PSG and Barça. Four years after their last encounter, the two clubs will face each other on the lawn of the Parc des Princes on April 10 for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. And the Catalan press did not hesitate to launch hostilities.