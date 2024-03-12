Laval resumes its march forward on the Grenoble pitch in Ligue 2
As is often the case with Grenoble at this moment, there was no real suspense. At the end of the 28th day of Ligue 2, a depressed Isere lost to Laval (2-0), an easy winner over a team in crisis.
Quickly, the scene was set with a very lively Remy Lebeau-Lascarie sending a shot deflected by a great Bryce Moubleu (17th). The goalkeeper, by far the best player in his team this Monday, was unable to do anything when Pablo Pegis completed a fine Laval move to open the scoring (1-0, 31st). This was the only logical realization of the one-sided first act, which ended with Bronca of the sprawling Stade des Alpes.
Laval climbs the podium
Despite a bit of a start on the way out of the locker room, GF38 fell back into inactivity, without managing to leave his camp. We had to wait until the 58th minute to see Grenoble’s first action, Adrien Monfray’s header just shy. Laval continued to press and Maubleu once again held off Labeau-Lascary (60th). The attacking midfielder eventually won his case and confirmed his excellent match when he converted a penalty to seal victory for his side (2-0, 73rd).
The score was – and should have been – heavy given the nature of the match but Maubleau still managed to get the better of Antonin Bobichon (85th). Too bad for the goal difference of Mayennes, who can enjoy a podium finish, four points behind leaders Auxerre. For Grenoble, on the other hand, the descent into hell continues with a fifth successive setback, leaving them 10 points behind Angers, the runner-up and virtually promoted.