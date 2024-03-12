Laval resumes its march forward on the Grenoble pitch in Ligue 2

The score was – and should have been – heavy given the nature of the match but Maubleau still managed to get the better of Antonin Bobichon (85th). Too bad for the goal difference of Mayennes, who can enjoy a podium finish, four points behind leaders Auxerre. For Grenoble, on the other hand, the descent into hell continues with a fifth successive setback, leaving them 10 points behind Angers, the runner-up and virtually promoted.