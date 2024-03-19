PSG – Barça: A German legend announces the winner

The former German pride predicted the winner of the upcoming clash between PSG and Barça on Tuesday.

Undoubtedly, this is one of the most anticipated matches of the season. In any case, it provoked the most reactions after the end of the draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. PSG and Barça will once again challenge each other in the premier European club competition. This time, it’s a place in the last four at stake. If both teams have practically equal chances of progressing given their current forms, the German selection and Bayern Munich icon give one of them more credit.

PSG – Barça, how we find ourselves…

The Champions League has a reunion season. After Real Madrid and Manchester City who will face each other for the third season in a row, PSG and Barca will also clash. Reminiscent of the 2016-2017 season when PSG suffered one of the worst humiliations in football history.

4-0 winners in the first leg, the Parisian club was fully established during this round of 16 second leg of the C1, surely losing to Luis Enrique’s Barça with a score of 6-1. Even if the Parisians got their revenge in 2021 (4-1, 1-1), the comeback is remembered. However, PSG have a key asset this season: Luis Enrique. Barca’s coach during the comeback, the Spanish technician has the advantage of knowing the Blaugrana club well, of which he is the last coach to win the C1 (2015).

Lothar Matthäus predicts PSG qualification

Even if Luis Enrique knows Barcelona well, that doesn’t guarantee PSG qualification. On the other hand, for Lothar Matthaus, the Parisian club are indeed favorites for this clash. According to the 1990 Ballon d’Or, the fact that PSG have only one star, Kylian Mbappe, gives the Parisians a greater chance.

“I think Paris Saint-Germain are favorites against Barcelona. All of Paris has been dreaming of the title for years, Mbappé now wants to build a monument there. It is good for the team that there is only one superstar and not as many as before. Lewandowski no longer shines at Barca like he did at Bayern, coach Xavi leaves and the club is in turmoil. Something like that affects the team.”The Bayern Munich legend revealed this Tuesday in Bild’s column.