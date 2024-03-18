PS5 Pro will be the best console for GTA 6, be prepared for the graphics slap

The leaked technical specifications of the PS5 Pro suggest that the console will mark an important turning point for Sony and gamers. Then the machine will be the best place to enjoy GTA 6 under ideal conditions.

The few PS5 exclusives available during the two years since its release didn’t really allow the machine to express its full potential. Now the console is finally delivering the technically stunning experiences on a regular basis that fans have been waiting for for some time.

Despite this great display of power, Sony will still consider releasing a “mid-gen” PS5. These numbers will not come to make up, as the PS5 Pro promises to be impressive. What if this was the best console to play GTA 6 on?

The PS5 Pro will be impressive on all levels

The PS5 Pro should mark a real turning point for the ninth-generation console. According to YouTuber Moore Low is Dead, it will be 45% faster than the current PS5. The machine will also offer two to three times higher quality ray tracing.

In addition to its 33.5 teraflops, the AI ​​accelerator will allow it to reach 67 TFLOPS in 16-bit floating point. The PS5 Pro will also ship PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling (PSSR), an upscaling and antialiasing technology developed internally by Sony.

Insider Gaming, which confirms all this information, adds that its processor will be the same as the standard PS5, equipped with an 8-core AMD Zen 2. On the other hand, the Pro will have mod capable of increasing its speed up to 3.85 GHz (3.4 GHz for PS5).

The PS5 Pro’s system memory will have bandwidthe 576 GB/s (18GT/s) Compared to 448 GB/s (14 GT/s) for a machine that sold more than 50 million copies. ” PS5 Pro’s ACV runs at higher clock speeds than the standard PlayStation 5, resulting in a 35% increase in ACM library performance. » adds Insider Gaming, reported by an inside source at Sony. The PS5 Pro should be released next December.

PS5 Pro required to get the most out of GTA 6?

A significant power gap will separate the PS5 and PS5 Pro, More significant than the one between PS4 and PS4 Pro. If the machine can actually deliver experiences up to 8K, it will be a real step forward for Sony.

To the point of being the console that AAA performs best on, well ahead of the PS5. Of course, there are only a few 8K TVs on the market and games will need to offer this resolution to be truly useful.

However, if the PS5 Pro does indeed have these capabilities, This would be the best place to play GTA 6, which is slated for release on consoles in 2025. A Rockstar title is slated to release on PC later, so the PS5 Pro should be a capable support to expand the studio’s work. In particular, Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft’s gaming division, hinted last summer that developing a new, more powerful Xbox was not necessary.