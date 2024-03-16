“We actually felt stronger than we had in some fights.”

G2 Esports finished the first week of the regular season in style, recording three wins from three matches, and thus becoming the only team to remain undefeated during this LEC Spring Split. Following the win against Carmine Corp, French botlaner Hans Sama participated in a question-and-answer game with Lore Valley on stage at the Riot Games Arena.

Lorre Valley: Steven, thank you very much (ndt: in French), congratulations on this victory. I saw the start of the game like all of us here, and I said to myself “this is another fun day for G2 esports”, tell us more about this game. We know Smolder is hard to play early game, but you’ve taken it a little too far.





Hans Sama : Yes indeed it was Monday, and it seems that Mondays are hard for us. To talk more specifically about this game, I think we really messed up some things early in the game, they benefited. But I personally was very confident that we were still going to win, because I had a lot of stacks and I knew that if nothing happened, and after 0-6 nothing happened for a while, the game smoldered for like 10 minutes. will be good for , a champion is really strong when he can farm.





Obviously, and we’ll talk about that a little later. I don’t want to take any credit for what KC did today, they did a lot better than what we saw during the winter. Did you expect them to be so active on the map and cause you so much trouble?





Yeah, I think they played really well in the early game, they executed the dragon fight really well, we all jumped into it. Kudos to him for this start to the game.





Last question for you Hans, because we laugh a lot around G2, the fact of throwing for stuff, but I think it can be a headache for your coach and your coaching staff. What do you think Dylan would say to you after this piece?





He would tell us that we should be more precise in certain actions, that we felt stronger than we actually were in certain battles. No actually, in just one fight, the dragon fight, I think they were stronger than us.

I think we weren’t really realistic about our abilities at the time, I don’t really remember the state of play.





It’s part of the game when you play for G2 Esports. With Yike Sjolz on the other side with you, any thoughts on his performance this week?





I think he’s really strong, he can play everything, but he still hasn’t played a tree. Are you going to bring it back, yikes? (laughs)