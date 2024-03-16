Prosecutors Seek Up to 50 Years for ‘Cryptocurrency King’ Sam Bankman-Fried

Sam Bankman-Fried, a onetime cryptocurrency kingpin and young man awaiting sentencing on March 28, deserves to spend 40 to 50 years in prison, the prosecutor’s office said in a memorandum on Friday. judge

“Until now he continues to deny that he has done anything wrong,” highlights the prosecutor’s office, which also remembers that before his conviction “his life was one of unlimited greed and arrogance” while “he was constantly dealing with other people’s money. played.” .

“He knew the laws, but he decided they didn’t concern him. He knew what society considered illegal and immoral, but he despised it based on his own values ​​and a deadly megalomania driven by his sense of superiority,” the prosecutor’s office reasoned.

Bankman-Fried, who at age 30 was already a millionaire thanks to the FTX cryptocurrency platform, was convicted last November of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy to defraud, and a judge set a sentencing date for March 28.

For their part, the lawyers of the young man, who is now 32 years old, have requested that the sentence be limited to a period of 5 years and three months to 6 and a half years, making sure that he wants to return the fraudster. Money to the affected..

EFE