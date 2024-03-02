Michelle Trokonis was convicted of conspiring to kill Jennifer Dulos.

Michelle Troconis49, was convicted of conspiring to kill the millionaire Jennifer DulosIn May 2019, he disappeared without a trace in the luxury area of ​​New Canaan, Connecticut.

along with Face contorted and tears rolling down her cheeksVenezuelan socialite, producer for ESPN for Latin America, psychologist and prominent athlete, She listened to the verdict with dismay The verdict was issued by a jury after two days of deliberations in Connecticut, according to CT-4 News, which shared shocking photos from the court.

In total, Trokonis – who graduated as a psychologist from the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) and specialized at the AVEPANE University Institute in Caracas – was found guilty of six crimes, including conspiracy to murder, as considered by the judge in court. Stamford, CT., this Friday.

During his testimony, Matthew Reilly, A former detective on the case, told how it was discovered Blood stains Various parts of the deceased’s kitchen, including a roll of paper towels, the counter and the garage of the mansion where Dulos lived.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen on May 24, 2019 after dropping her children off at school. her husband, Fotis Duloswho was devoted to selling properties in the area, was accused of murder but took his life Before going on the trial.

Socialite and ESPN Latin America producer Michelle Troconis arrives at the Superior Court in Stamford, Connecticut:

Patrick Raycraft/Tribune News Service via Getty Images via Getty Images



The victim’s abandoned Chevy Suburban car also had blood stains on it, as reported by the Daily Mail.

A luxury Range Rover model car found in the garage was found with traces of blood and an attempt to clean his fingerprints.

Once the sentence was read, Troconis was Escort in handcuffs And not before hearing his bail amount: $6 million dollars, to be paid in cash only.

His sentencing is expected on May 31 and he faces up to 50 years in prison.