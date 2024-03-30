Pro D2 – “We have nothing to do in Pro D2”: Jerome Bosviel’s rage after Montauban’s loss to Dex

On Day 24 of Pro D2, Jerome Bosviel briefly reacted to Montauban’s loss to Dax. The USM flyhalf did not mince his words regarding the perilous situation of the green and black club…

Jerome Bosviel’s heart was heavy Montauban defeats Dax. Despite his nineteen points, and 100% against the Poles, Montalbeni’s flyhalf could do nothing to prevent USM’s defeat against promoted Landes. After their sixth consecutive defeat, Montauban are currently bottom, three points behind Biarritz in twelfth place. Asked the question on the Canal+ microphone a few minutes after the final whistle, Jerome Boswell narrowly refused to mince his words. “We got a big blow in the head, after a match like this, we have nothing to do in Pro D2. If we don’t open our eyes, we can go straight to Nationals, it’s a great championship! But we have six games left, we We are going to fight and I will fight.”

Day 24 of Pro D2 concludes this Friday with several close matches. Dex got the better of Montauban after a meeting full of twists and turns when Rouen missed a penalty to win against Agen.https://t.co/hV59lknZI0 — RugbyRama (@RugBiRamaFR) March 29, 2024

A crazy schedule

After this new setback, Montalbano will have to hold his head high and outdo himself against the contenders for the top 6. Because in the last remaining six matches, USM will only face candidates in the final stage, including a trip to Provence Rugby the next day. Currently fifteenth, Pierre-Philippe Lafond’s men will have to hang on until the end to avoid the final and thus play a play-off match against the national finalists.