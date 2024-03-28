Pro D2 – Mont-de-Marsan and Brive back-to-back after part standoff

At the start of match day 24, at the André-et-Guy-Boniface stadium, Stade Montois were forced to share the points with Brive after Leo Carbonneau’s post-siren try (22-22). Landais missed the chance to move closer to the leading trio of rugby, consisting of Venez, Béziers and Provence.

A lot was inevitably at stake between the two contenders for the final stage, just days before the end of the regular stage. At André-et-Guy-Boniface, in excellent condition, Stade Montois was overcome by Brive (22-22) after a long stalemate. Coujoux, like Leo Carbonneau, had the virtue of not giving up. The scrum half was once again decisive with a try after the siren.

In the rankings, Mont-de-Marsan is losing a major operation in the final stage race. Landais (4th, 63 points) would have been close to Provence Rugby (3rd, 66 points), Béziers (2nd, 67 points) and Venez (1st, 67 points). Despite this positive result, Brive (6th, 58 points) could drop out of the qualifying places if Dax (7th, 55 points) succeeds.

The inevitable strikes again

In a first period where they were usually dominated by Brive’s physical density, Landaio was able to turn the tables before retreating to the locker room. After a penalty, through a nice run inside, everyone found a solution (8-7, 40th+1). The former Provence rugby player has scored 9 tries in 18 appearances this season.

Brevist, sovereign in the air, especially thanks to Voisin, spoke for the strength of their forward pack, despite Villard’s opening score allowing an error by Hamel (3-0, 16th). With Lefranc and Tuivuka in the line-up, the devastating Carey Maule worked. Isham Hamel capped off the collective effort (3-7, 21st). In good place, the Correzians missed the mark with several projections at the three-quarter line.

Rafi did not tremble

In a very lively second act, the teams returned blow for blow by scorer. Vaillard took the lead (44th, 54th, 64th, 10-17). But Rafi kept his team in the match (57th). And no matter how much we remind ourselves of it every day, points are only recognized after a good exit from the camp.

Under pressure a few meters from his goal, Vaillard hit a candlestick on the run. At the reception, the Landes defense was not able to pressure Tuvuaka. The Fijian, wiser than he was, penetrated the protective curtain more than 30 meters. Possessed by du Plessis, the winger fired a try to Julien Blanc, who had just come over (17-15, 66th).

Believe it or not, the locals felt they had done a tough job. Like Brevist in the first period, carries a mallet supported by three-quarters, leading Samuel Lagrange to the Promised Land (22-15, 73rd). In the corner, Kennett couldn’t add two points. Two points that were crucial to his training.

Thanks to a fine penalty by Léo Carboneau, the Broncon gang, in disarray, found the resources to offer themselves a draw following a maul error by Lisena. Once again the under-20 international shines. Placed on the opening, he found the gap to score in a good position. At 22m, on the 15m line, on the left, Tom Raffy had strong nerves (22-22, 80m +1).

On April 5, Stade Montois will visit Valence Romans. Brive will make another trip to the decks.